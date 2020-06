Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Come check out this cozy town home in a great community! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and open concept living area, perfect for having guests over. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet and double vanity in the bathroom. Plenty of room in each spare room and closets. Don't miss out on this one! Pets on case by case basis. CONTACT OWNER FOR DETAILS 631-830-1827. Landlord pays HOA.