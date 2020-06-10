All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like 3149 Winberry Dr, E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, TN
/
3149 Winberry Dr, E
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:55 AM

3149 Winberry Dr, E

3149 Winberry Drive · (530) 208-8782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3149 Winberry Drive, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely single family home is move in ready! Available furnished for additional amount* Bedrooms and open bonus area located upstairs with new carpeting. Open concept LR, DR and kitchen downstairs with hardwood and tile flooring. 2 car garage with extra storage space. Enjoy the amenities of a well planned neighborhood along with zoning to top notch public schools . Convenient to downtown Franklin, soccer fields, parks and much more. Minimum 1 year lease. $2250/mo unfurnished, $2350/mo furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3149 Winberry Dr, E have any available units?
3149 Winberry Dr, E has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3149 Winberry Dr, E have?
Some of 3149 Winberry Dr, E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3149 Winberry Dr, E currently offering any rent specials?
3149 Winberry Dr, E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 Winberry Dr, E pet-friendly?
No, 3149 Winberry Dr, E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 3149 Winberry Dr, E offer parking?
Yes, 3149 Winberry Dr, E does offer parking.
Does 3149 Winberry Dr, E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3149 Winberry Dr, E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 Winberry Dr, E have a pool?
Yes, 3149 Winberry Dr, E has a pool.
Does 3149 Winberry Dr, E have accessible units?
No, 3149 Winberry Dr, E does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 Winberry Dr, E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3149 Winberry Dr, E has units with dishwashers.
Does 3149 Winberry Dr, E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3149 Winberry Dr, E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3149 Winberry Dr, E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Cool Springs
101 Gillespie Dr
Franklin, TN 37067
Sussex Downs
1125 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir
Franklin, TN 37064
Heritage Place
700 Westminster Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Retreat at Iron Horse
145 Legends Club Lane
Franklin, TN 37069
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr
Franklin, TN 37067
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Ln
Franklin, TN 37064

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with BalconyFranklin Dog Friendly Apartments
Franklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity