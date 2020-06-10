3149 Winberry Dr, E

Amenities
Lovely single family home is move in ready! Available furnished for additional amount* Bedrooms and open bonus area located upstairs with new carpeting. Open concept LR, DR and kitchen downstairs with hardwood and tile flooring. 2 car garage with extra storage space. Enjoy the amenities of a well planned neighborhood along with zoning to top notch public schools . Convenient to downtown Franklin, soccer fields, parks and much more. Minimum 1 year lease. $2250/mo unfurnished, $2350/mo furnished