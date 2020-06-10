3149 Winberry Dr, E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely single family home is move in ready! Available furnished for additional amount* Bedrooms and open bonus area located upstairs with new carpeting. Open concept LR, DR and kitchen downstairs with hardwood and tile flooring. 2 car garage with extra storage space. Enjoy the amenities of a well planned neighborhood along with zoning to top notch public schools . Convenient to downtown Franklin, soccer fields, parks and much more. Minimum 1 year lease. $2250/mo unfurnished, $2350/mo furnished