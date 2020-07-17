Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Franklin TN Pet Lover Home; Excellent Location! - Property Id: 136061



4 Bedroom/2 bath brick ranch home completely remodeled with brand new kitchen. Conveniently located within one mile from Hwy 65/96 East and Williamson Medical Center Franklin TN. Brand new 5 ft aluminum fencing around the front yard for your pet.



Well behaved pets are welcome but must be up to date on vaccinations.



The ideal renter(s) would be a highly responsible/well mannered/dependable individual(s). Best suited for quiet tenants that will be highly respectful of city ordinances and neighbors. No drug use or loud music. Monthly rent is $2500 in addition to utilities (electric, water, internet/cable). Exterior property maintenance is included (ie mowing/lawn care).

Furnished option available starting at $2800/month. Two months rent required upfront with $2500 deposit Applicant(s) must be responsible, dependable, well-mannered, non-smoking and provide proof of up to date rabies/vaccines for all animals (Upload documents within application). Credit and background check required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/172-chester-stevens-rd-franklin-tn/136061

