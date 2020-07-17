All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like 172 Chester Stevens Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, TN
/
172 Chester Stevens Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

172 Chester Stevens Rd

172 Chester Stevens Road · (615) 815-8051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

172 Chester Stevens Road, Franklin, TN 37067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Franklin TN Pet Lover Home; Excellent Location! - Property Id: 136061

4 Bedroom/2 bath brick ranch home completely remodeled with brand new kitchen. Conveniently located within one mile from Hwy 65/96 East and Williamson Medical Center Franklin TN. Brand new 5 ft aluminum fencing around the front yard for your pet.

Well behaved pets are welcome but must be up to date on vaccinations.

The ideal renter(s) would be a highly responsible/well mannered/dependable individual(s). Best suited for quiet tenants that will be highly respectful of city ordinances and neighbors. No drug use or loud music. Monthly rent is $2500 in addition to utilities (electric, water, internet/cable). Exterior property maintenance is included (ie mowing/lawn care).
Furnished option available starting at $2800/month. Two months rent required upfront with $2500 deposit Applicant(s) must be responsible, dependable, well-mannered, non-smoking and provide proof of up to date rabies/vaccines for all animals (Upload documents within application). Credit and background check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/172-chester-stevens-rd-franklin-tn/136061
Property Id 136061

(RLNE5959349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Chester Stevens Rd have any available units?
172 Chester Stevens Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 172 Chester Stevens Rd have?
Some of 172 Chester Stevens Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Chester Stevens Rd currently offering any rent specials?
172 Chester Stevens Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Chester Stevens Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 Chester Stevens Rd is pet friendly.
Does 172 Chester Stevens Rd offer parking?
No, 172 Chester Stevens Rd does not offer parking.
Does 172 Chester Stevens Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 172 Chester Stevens Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Chester Stevens Rd have a pool?
No, 172 Chester Stevens Rd does not have a pool.
Does 172 Chester Stevens Rd have accessible units?
No, 172 Chester Stevens Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Chester Stevens Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Chester Stevens Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Chester Stevens Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Chester Stevens Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 172 Chester Stevens Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sussex Downs
1125 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Viera Cool Springs
300 Royal Oaks Blvd
Franklin, TN 37067
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir
Franklin, TN 37064
Cadence Cool Springs Apartments
200 Resource Parkway
Franklin, TN 37067
Harpeth River Oaks
1000 Champions Cir
Franklin, TN 37064
Heritage Place
700 Westminster Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North
Franklin, TN 37064
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with BalconiesFranklin Apartments with Parking
Franklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TN
Shelbyville, TNTullahoma, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNManchester, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity