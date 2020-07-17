Amenities
Franklin TN Pet Lover Home; Excellent Location! - Property Id: 136061
4 Bedroom/2 bath brick ranch home completely remodeled with brand new kitchen. Conveniently located within one mile from Hwy 65/96 East and Williamson Medical Center Franklin TN. Brand new 5 ft aluminum fencing around the front yard for your pet.
Well behaved pets are welcome but must be up to date on vaccinations.
The ideal renter(s) would be a highly responsible/well mannered/dependable individual(s). Best suited for quiet tenants that will be highly respectful of city ordinances and neighbors. No drug use or loud music. Monthly rent is $2500 in addition to utilities (electric, water, internet/cable). Exterior property maintenance is included (ie mowing/lawn care).
Furnished option available starting at $2800/month. Two months rent required upfront with $2500 deposit Applicant(s) must be responsible, dependable, well-mannered, non-smoking and provide proof of up to date rabies/vaccines for all animals (Upload documents within application). Credit and background check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/172-chester-stevens-rd-franklin-tn/136061
Property Id 136061
(RLNE5959349)