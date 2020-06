Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Franklin TN - New Construction 3 bed 2 1/2 bath - Franklin, TN at its' best - New Construction - Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths home, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, all new Stainless appliances also includes new washer and dryer and is convenient to downtown Franklin, accesses wonderful Williamson County Schools. A perfect place for you to call home.



