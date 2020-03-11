1426 Clairmonte Cir

Amenities
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in West Harpeth. The main living area and bedrooms have carpet flooring throughout.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, den and a bonus room. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathrooms have vinyl flooring as well.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer
Nearby attractions:
Jim Warren Park
Williamson County Outdoor Complex
Food & Bar:
McDonalds
Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant
Mellow Mushroom
The Pond
Additional information:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Deck
2 Car Garage
Fireplace
Maximum 2 pets 25lbs or under are accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5124159)