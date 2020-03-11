All apartments in Franklin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1426 Clairmonte Cir

1426 Clairmonte Circle · (615) 900-2625
Location

1426 Clairmonte Circle, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1426 Clairmonte Cir · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2221 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in West Harpeth. The main living area and bedrooms have carpet flooring throughout.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, den and a bonus room. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathrooms have vinyl flooring as well.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

Nearby attractions:
Jim Warren Park
Williamson County Outdoor Complex

Food & Bar:
McDonalds
Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant
Mellow Mushroom
The Pond

Additional information:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Deck
2 Car Garage
Fireplace

Maximum 2 pets 25lbs or under are accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5124159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Clairmonte Cir have any available units?
1426 Clairmonte Cir has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1426 Clairmonte Cir have?
Some of 1426 Clairmonte Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Clairmonte Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Clairmonte Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Clairmonte Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 Clairmonte Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1426 Clairmonte Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Clairmonte Cir does offer parking.
Does 1426 Clairmonte Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1426 Clairmonte Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Clairmonte Cir have a pool?
No, 1426 Clairmonte Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Clairmonte Cir have accessible units?
No, 1426 Clairmonte Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Clairmonte Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 Clairmonte Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 Clairmonte Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 Clairmonte Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
