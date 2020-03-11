1426 Clairmonte Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in West Harpeth. The main living area and bedrooms have carpet flooring throughout.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, dining room, den and a bonus room. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathrooms have vinyl flooring as well.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer

Dryer



Nearby attractions:

Jim Warren Park

Williamson County Outdoor Complex



Food & Bar:

McDonalds

Puckett's Grocery & Restaurant

Mellow Mushroom

The Pond



Additional information:

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Deck

2 Car Garage

Fireplace



Maximum 2 pets 25lbs or under are accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



(RLNE5124159)