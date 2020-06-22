1120 Hudson Ln

Amenities
Available 07/19/20 This beautiful 4 bedroom home has all the upgrades: Granite Counter, Hardwood Floor, Upgrade Carpet, Fireplace, Crown Molding, Custom Paint, Stainless Steel Appliances, etc.
Might be able to get an earlier move in date for a qualified tenant.
Minutes from Cool Springs Galleria Mall, Nissan Americas, Healthways, Verizon, Mars Petcare, Community Health Systems, Comdata, Medsolutions, Jackson National Life and Ford Motor Credit.
$2500/mth with 2 year lease. $2600/mth with 1 year lease.
Video Tour:
https://youtu.be/k7z9fLllQdc
Elementary School:
The home is zoned in the new Clovercroft Elementary, https://www.wcs.edu/cces/
Williamson School District:
The home is located in the Nationally ranked school district. http://schools.wcs.edu/infocus/InFocus1314/Issue_19/rankings.htm
https://williamsonsource.com/wcs-ranked-1st-nation-schooldigger-com/
https://www.publicschoolreview.com/tennessee/williamson-county
PreSchool / Daycare:
Located in walking to 2 Pre-School/Day Care facilities:
Little Sunshine https://www.littlesunshine.com/franklin-tennessee/
McKays Mill Academy http://www.academychilddevelopment.com/the-academy-of-mckays-mill/
McKays Mill Community:
This home is in the highly desirable Cool Springs subdivision of McKay's Mill. https://mckaysmillhoa.com/
Accessible from I-65 via Cool Springs East or McEwen exit.
The community has a wonderful family atmosphere, includes an olympic size swimming pool, excercise center, and plenty of walking trails.
https://mckaysmillhoa.com/amenities/
https://streetfoodfinder.com/MckaysMill
https://mckayswaves.swimtopia.com/
Animal Hospital / Vet in Walking Distance:
https://www.mckaysmillanimalhospital.com/
Dentist in Walking Distance:
https://www.mckaysmilldental.com/about-dr-avrit/
Covid19 Measures:
The home will be fully sanitized following departure of the current tenants with the ViroCleanse method https://uspest.com/virocleanse/
