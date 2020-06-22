All apartments in Franklin
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

1120 Hudson Ln

1120 Hudson Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Hudson Ln, Franklin, TN 37067

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Available 07/19/20 This beautiful 4 bedroom home has all the upgrades: Granite Counter, Hardwood Floor, Upgrade Carpet, Fireplace, Crown Molding, Custom Paint, Stainless Steel Appliances, etc.

Might be able to get an earlier move in date for a qualified tenant.

Minutes from Cool Springs Galleria Mall, Nissan Americas, Healthways, Verizon, Mars Petcare, Community Health Systems, Comdata, Medsolutions, Jackson National Life and Ford Motor Credit.

$2500/mth with 2 year lease. $2600/mth with 1 year lease.

Video Tour:
https://youtu.be/k7z9fLllQdc

Elementary School:
The home is zoned in the new Clovercroft Elementary, https://www.wcs.edu/cces/

Williamson School District:
The home is located in the Nationally ranked school district. http://schools.wcs.edu/infocus/InFocus1314/Issue_19/rankings.htm

https://williamsonsource.com/wcs-ranked-1st-nation-schooldigger-com/

https://www.publicschoolreview.com/tennessee/williamson-county

PreSchool / Daycare:
Located in walking to 2 Pre-School/Day Care facilities:

Little Sunshine https://www.littlesunshine.com/franklin-tennessee/
McKays Mill Academy http://www.academychilddevelopment.com/the-academy-of-mckays-mill/

McKays Mill Community:
This home is in the highly desirable Cool Springs subdivision of McKay's Mill. https://mckaysmillhoa.com/
Accessible from I-65 via Cool Springs East or McEwen exit.

The community has a wonderful family atmosphere, includes an olympic size swimming pool, excercise center, and plenty of walking trails.
https://mckaysmillhoa.com/amenities/

https://streetfoodfinder.com/MckaysMill
https://mckayswaves.swimtopia.com/

Animal Hospital / Vet in Walking Distance:
https://www.mckaysmillanimalhospital.com/

Dentist in Walking Distance:
https://www.mckaysmilldental.com/about-dr-avrit/

Covid19 Measures:
The home will be fully sanitized following departure of the current tenants with the ViroCleanse method https://uspest.com/virocleanse/

(RLNE5844461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Hudson Ln have any available units?
1120 Hudson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin, TN.
What amenities does 1120 Hudson Ln have?
Some of 1120 Hudson Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Hudson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Hudson Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Hudson Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Hudson Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 1120 Hudson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Hudson Ln does offer parking.
Does 1120 Hudson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Hudson Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Hudson Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1120 Hudson Ln has a pool.
Does 1120 Hudson Ln have accessible units?
No, 1120 Hudson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Hudson Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Hudson Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Hudson Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1120 Hudson Ln has units with air conditioning.
