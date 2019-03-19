All apartments in Chattanooga
7325 Huntley Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

7325 Huntley Lane

7325 Huntley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7325 Huntley Lane, Chattanooga, TN 37421
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Home in the Desirable Huntley Gates in East Brainerd! - Are you looking for a spacious home in a beautiful small neighborhood that offers that far from it all feel all while being close to everything that the Hamilton Place area has to offer? Then look no further and welcome home to 7325 Huntley Lane! As you walk up to the covered front porch, you will notice the wonderful landscaping that adds great curb appeal. Open the front door to a large foyer and beautiful hardwoods that lead to the open floor plan of the great room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace with stack stone hearth, the dining area, and a kitchen that will be any home chefs dream. All stainless appliances including solid surface range with stylish vent hood on the large island, granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry with plenty of storage, and an additional pantry for even more storage. The master suite is on the main floor and is truly an oasis with tray ceiling and recessed lighting, en suite bath with his and her vanity with granite countertops, his and her walk-in closets, stand up shower and jetted soaking tub, the perfect place to relax and unwind. Two additional bedrooms of good size and a second full bath round out the main floor. Head upstairs to find the fourth bedroom also with en suite bath with stand up shower and single vanity. This bedroom also has its own energy efficient air conditioner to keep the space cool while keeping your energy bills low. The large bonus room is also located on the second floor and has space for a home gym, media room, playroom, or a man cave to beat all man caves! Outside is just as amazing as the inside with a covered back deck perfect for entertaining in all seasons. There are oscillating fans and a ceiling fan to keep the breeze flowing in the summer and an overhead electric heater to keep you warm in the winter, all overlooking the great, level back yard. If safety and security are also important to you, this home has you covered there as well. There are smoke detectors in every bedroom, carbon monoxide detectors, as well as a full-service alarm system (tenant responsible for activating and maintaining service) with glass break and motion detection sensors. This home has everythingbut you! Make sure to schedule your personal showing on our website today before its gone!

Owner to pay HOA fee. No co-signers.

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you no to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 Huntley Lane have any available units?
7325 Huntley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 7325 Huntley Lane have?
Some of 7325 Huntley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7325 Huntley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7325 Huntley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 Huntley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7325 Huntley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 7325 Huntley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7325 Huntley Lane does offer parking.
Does 7325 Huntley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7325 Huntley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 Huntley Lane have a pool?
No, 7325 Huntley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7325 Huntley Lane have accessible units?
No, 7325 Huntley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 Huntley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7325 Huntley Lane has units with dishwashers.
