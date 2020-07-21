Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

931 Martin Avenue Available 03/18/20 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with fenced in yard! - Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bathroom located Downtown Rock Hill. Property is completely fenced in with a large backyard. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. Hardwood flooring throughout the home! There is gas heat and central a/c.



Pet Policy: Pet Friendly. $250 Pet Fee. $10 Pet Rent.



Directions from our office: Right on Ebenezer, right onto Oakland Ave, left onto E Main St, right onto Saluda, right onto Rich St, left onto Martin Ave.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



