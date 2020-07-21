All apartments in Rock Hill
931 Martin Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

931 Martin Avenue

931 Martin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

931 Martin Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
931 Martin Avenue Available 03/18/20 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with fenced in yard! - Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bathroom located Downtown Rock Hill. Property is completely fenced in with a large backyard. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. Hardwood flooring throughout the home! There is gas heat and central a/c.

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly. $250 Pet Fee. $10 Pet Rent.

Directions from our office: Right on Ebenezer, right onto Oakland Ave, left onto E Main St, right onto Saluda, right onto Rich St, left onto Martin Ave.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. ***

(RLNE3380274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Martin Avenue have any available units?
931 Martin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Martin Avenue have?
Some of 931 Martin Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Martin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
931 Martin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Martin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Martin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 931 Martin Avenue offer parking?
No, 931 Martin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 931 Martin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Martin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Martin Avenue have a pool?
No, 931 Martin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 931 Martin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 931 Martin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Martin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 Martin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
