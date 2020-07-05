All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

777 Spyglass way

777 Spyglass Way · No Longer Available
Location

777 Spyglass Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
dogs allowed
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Home - Rock Hill SC - Property Id: 181611

777 Spyglass Way is a show stopper! This spacious home has beautiful dark hardwood floors, 6 large bedrooms, open floor plan, a walk in pantry, back deck, large crawl space, soaring ceilings, and a private back yard. You will love the endless storage in this home. Venture to the top floor for a full walk in attic that could easily be finished to create a 7th bedroom or bonus room. Relax in your large upstairs master suite in the luxurious bathroom with jacuzzi tub and spa shower. Hosting guests, in-laws, and family is also a breeze in this home; downstairs is a full guest suite with its own bathroom. The possibilities are endless for this gorgeous home. The Waterford Glen community features walking paths,a golf course, and a neighborhood pool and clubhouse. Come see for yourselves today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/181611p
Property Id 181611

(RLNE5339312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 Spyglass way have any available units?
777 Spyglass way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 Spyglass way have?
Some of 777 Spyglass way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 Spyglass way currently offering any rent specials?
777 Spyglass way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 Spyglass way pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 Spyglass way is pet friendly.
Does 777 Spyglass way offer parking?
No, 777 Spyglass way does not offer parking.
Does 777 Spyglass way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 777 Spyglass way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 Spyglass way have a pool?
Yes, 777 Spyglass way has a pool.
Does 777 Spyglass way have accessible units?
No, 777 Spyglass way does not have accessible units.
Does 777 Spyglass way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 Spyglass way has units with dishwashers.

