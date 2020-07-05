Amenities

777 Spyglass Way is a show stopper! This spacious home has beautiful dark hardwood floors, 6 large bedrooms, open floor plan, a walk in pantry, back deck, large crawl space, soaring ceilings, and a private back yard. You will love the endless storage in this home. Venture to the top floor for a full walk in attic that could easily be finished to create a 7th bedroom or bonus room. Relax in your large upstairs master suite in the luxurious bathroom with jacuzzi tub and spa shower. Hosting guests, in-laws, and family is also a breeze in this home; downstairs is a full guest suite with its own bathroom. The possibilities are endless for this gorgeous home. The Waterford Glen community features walking paths,a golf course, and a neighborhood pool and clubhouse. Come see for yourselves today!

