5 Graham Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

5 Graham Street

5 Graham Street · No Longer Available
Location

5 Graham Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
5 Graham Street Available 04/30/20 2 BD, 1 BA convenient to Dave Lyle Blvd - 2 BD, 1 BA home features front porch with swing for relaxing, back deck and fenced in backyard. Spacious kitchen with pantry, refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, and dishwasher. Laundry room, off the kitchen with a washer/dryer (as-is). Cozy den/family room with gas logs. Laminate flooring, blinds, central HVAC. Two storage buildings in back (large one is owner occupied; one for tenant use). No smoking.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable.

Directions to property from our Rock Hill Office: Right onto Ebenezer Road; continue on Oakland Avenue; take Dave Lyle Blvd. to Willowbrook Avenue; take N. Jones Avenue to Graham Street.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3352630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Graham Street have any available units?
5 Graham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Graham Street have?
Some of 5 Graham Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Graham Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Graham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Graham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Graham Street is pet friendly.
Does 5 Graham Street offer parking?
No, 5 Graham Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 Graham Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Graham Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Graham Street have a pool?
No, 5 Graham Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Graham Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Graham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Graham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Graham Street has units with dishwashers.
