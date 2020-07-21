Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

5 Graham Street Available 04/30/20 2 BD, 1 BA convenient to Dave Lyle Blvd - 2 BD, 1 BA home features front porch with swing for relaxing, back deck and fenced in backyard. Spacious kitchen with pantry, refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, and dishwasher. Laundry room, off the kitchen with a washer/dryer (as-is). Cozy den/family room with gas logs. Laminate flooring, blinds, central HVAC. Two storage buildings in back (large one is owner occupied; one for tenant use). No smoking.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable.



Directions to property from our Rock Hill Office: Right onto Ebenezer Road; continue on Oakland Avenue; take Dave Lyle Blvd. to Willowbrook Avenue; take N. Jones Avenue to Graham Street.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE3352630)