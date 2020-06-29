Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

437 Hope Street Available 03/12/20 Cute Three Bedroom Home - Cute 3 bedroom,1 bath home with fenced yard and a detached one car garage. This home has hardwood in the living room and two bedrooms. French style doors that open to the living and dining room. There is a large laundry room off the kitchen. The home is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. This home is conveniently located off Dave Lyle and is within minutes to the nearest shopping areas and Downtown Rock Hill.



Pet Policy: Pets under 20lbs



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Keep straight and left on Ebenezer Ave, Right on Charlotte Ave, and quick left on Hope St. Home is located on the left side.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5259783)