Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
437 Hope Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

437 Hope Street

437 Hope Street · No Longer Available
Location

437 Hope Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
437 Hope Street Available 03/12/20 Cute Three Bedroom Home - Cute 3 bedroom,1 bath home with fenced yard and a detached one car garage. This home has hardwood in the living room and two bedrooms. French style doors that open to the living and dining room. There is a large laundry room off the kitchen. The home is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. This home is conveniently located off Dave Lyle and is within minutes to the nearest shopping areas and Downtown Rock Hill.

Pet Policy: Pets under 20lbs

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Keep straight and left on Ebenezer Ave, Right on Charlotte Ave, and quick left on Hope St. Home is located on the left side.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5259783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Hope Street have any available units?
437 Hope Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 Hope Street have?
Some of 437 Hope Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Hope Street currently offering any rent specials?
437 Hope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Hope Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 Hope Street is pet friendly.
Does 437 Hope Street offer parking?
Yes, 437 Hope Street offers parking.
Does 437 Hope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 Hope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Hope Street have a pool?
No, 437 Hope Street does not have a pool.
Does 437 Hope Street have accessible units?
No, 437 Hope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Hope Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 Hope Street does not have units with dishwashers.

