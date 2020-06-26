325 Walnut Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With Large Front Porch - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home features a living room, dining room, and a large kitchen. The dining room has built in cabinets with glass doors. The laundry area has brand new storage cabinets. Each room has large windows providing natural sunlight. There is a charming front porch, new HVAC, carport, just painted inside and out. Hardwood flooring throughout, and luxury vinyl tile in the kitchen and bath. New stove (5/2019) and refrigerator are included. Washer & Dryer hookups.
Pet Policy: NO PETS
Lease Terms: One Year.
Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Road. Turn right on Oakland Avenue. Then, turn left onto Black Street followed by a right turn onto Saluda. Then, turn left onto Walnut Street.
Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1912954)