All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 325 Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
325 Walnut Street
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

325 Walnut Street

325 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

325 Walnut Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With Large Front Porch - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home features a living room, dining room, and a large kitchen. The dining room has built in cabinets with glass doors. The laundry area has brand new storage cabinets. Each room has large windows providing natural sunlight. There is a charming front porch, new HVAC, carport, just painted inside and out. Hardwood flooring throughout, and luxury vinyl tile in the kitchen and bath. New stove (5/2019) and refrigerator are included. Washer & Dryer hookups.

Pet Policy: NO PETS

Lease Terms: One Year.

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Road. Turn right on Oakland Avenue. Then, turn left onto Black Street followed by a right turn onto Saluda. Then, turn left onto Walnut Street.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1912954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Walnut Street have any available units?
325 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Walnut Street have?
Some of 325 Walnut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
325 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 325 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 325 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 325 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 325 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 325 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 325 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 325 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
The Oaks at Little Dutchman Creek
2600 Celanese Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College