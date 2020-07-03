All apartments in Rock Hill
Location

2328 Brookview Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2328 Brookview Court Available 07/03/20 Location!!! 2 Bedroom Town-Home - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom town-home is prime location in Brookside off Cherry Road near I-77. Freshly painted throughout with new wood plank and carpet flooring installed. The large living room leads to the kitchen with a breakfast bar, electric stove, refrigerator, and laundry room with full sized washer/dryer hookups. The sliding glass doors in the dining room lead out to the private fenced in patio with a storage room. It has central heat and A/C. *Fireplace not functional*

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left N Cherry Road, left on Plaza Blvd, left on Brookview Court.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Brookview Court have any available units?
2328 Brookview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 Brookview Court have?
Some of 2328 Brookview Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Brookview Court currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Brookview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Brookview Court pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Brookview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 2328 Brookview Court offer parking?
No, 2328 Brookview Court does not offer parking.
Does 2328 Brookview Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 Brookview Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Brookview Court have a pool?
No, 2328 Brookview Court does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Brookview Court have accessible units?
No, 2328 Brookview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Brookview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Brookview Court has units with dishwashers.

