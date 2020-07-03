Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors extra storage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

232 Pursley Street Available 04/28/20 Cozy Three Bedroom Brick Home close to Winthrop University - This cozy three bedroom home has a living room, kitchen and one bathroom. There are new blinds, freshly painted walls, hardwood flooring throughout and carpet in one bedroom. The kitchen has new flooring and is equipped with a stove and no refrigerator. Great size back porch and storage unit outside. Large yard space. Property is minutes from Winthrop University, Downtown Rock Hill, Piedmont Hospital and Dining!



Directions: Turn left onto Ebenezer, right onto Oakland, right onto Cherry, right onto Stadium and quick right to Pursley. Home is located on left side.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5697199)