Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

1815 Rosewell Drive

1815 Rosewell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Rosewell Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 2 Story Home Located in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to I-77 (Charlotte and Columbia), 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Area is Located Downstairs with Washer/Dryer. Fenced Backyard with Wired Storage Shed (9x16). 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner All Pet Permission. Available Now for Showings.

(RLNE5685225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
