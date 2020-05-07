1815 Rosewell Drive

Amenities
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 2 Story Home Located in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to I-77 (Charlotte and Columbia), 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Area is Located Downstairs with Washer/Dryer. Fenced Backyard with Wired Storage Shed (9x16). 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner All Pet Permission. Available Now for Showings.
(RLNE5685225)