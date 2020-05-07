1815 Rosewell Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 2 Story Home Located in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to I-77 (Charlotte and Columbia), 3 Bedrooms (All Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Area is Located Downstairs with Washer/Dryer. Fenced Backyard with Wired Storage Shed (9x16). 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner All Pet Permission. Available Now for Showings.



(RLNE5685225)