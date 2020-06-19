1714 Eagles Place

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher range refrigerator

Move In Special $200.00 off First Month's Rent!!! This first floor two bedroom two full-bath considerably large condo has a great roommate - style set up; each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with a private bathroom. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher. Spacious living/dinning room combo. Condo has a full sized washer & dryer hookups and storage closet. Property has easy access to I-77 and is within close vicinity to Cherry Park and Winthrop!



Pet Policy: Sorry NO Pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on N Cherry Road, left on Latham Court, left on Eagles Place.



Lease Terms: One Year.



To our future customers, please know that your health and safety are our number one priority. Until further notice, the doors will be closed however we will be working behind the scenes from 8:00am-5:00pm and will be accessible via email and phones.



As for viewing properties, you may view this home at your convenience.



Directions for are as follows:



1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)



2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.



3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.



4. Click Self Tour on the property page.



5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)



6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.



7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.



8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.