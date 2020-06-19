All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

1714 Eagles Place

1714 Eagles Place · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Eagles Place, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

Move In Special $200.00 off First Month's Rent!!! This first floor two bedroom two full-bath considerably large condo has a great roommate - style set up; each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with a private bathroom. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher. Spacious living/dinning room combo. Condo has a full sized washer & dryer hookups and storage closet. Property has easy access to I-77 and is within close vicinity to Cherry Park and Winthrop!

Pet Policy: Sorry NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on N Cherry Road, left on Latham Court, left on Eagles Place.

Lease Terms: One Year.

To our future customers, please know that your health and safety are our number one priority. Until further notice, the doors will be closed however we will be working behind the scenes from 8:00am-5:00pm and will be accessible via email and phones.

As for viewing properties, you may view this home at your convenience.

Directions for are as follows:

1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)

2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.

3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.

4. Click Self Tour on the property page.

5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)

6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Eagles Place have any available units?
1714 Eagles Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 Eagles Place have?
Some of 1714 Eagles Place's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Eagles Place currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Eagles Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Eagles Place pet-friendly?
No, 1714 Eagles Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1714 Eagles Place offer parking?
No, 1714 Eagles Place does not offer parking.
Does 1714 Eagles Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Eagles Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Eagles Place have a pool?
No, 1714 Eagles Place does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Eagles Place have accessible units?
No, 1714 Eagles Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Eagles Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 Eagles Place has units with dishwashers.

