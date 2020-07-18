All apartments in Rock Hill
1617 Mulberry Circle
1617 Mulberry Circle

1617 Mulberry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Mulberry Circle, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has just hit our availability and is ready for you! This awesome 3 bedroom home has a huge back yard and a deck off of the back of the house. Located right off of Heckle Blvd just minutes from grocery stores, restaurants and great Rock Hill Schools! You may view this home by using our Self Showing Feature! This home also has a large kitchen with all appliances, a separate dining room area and spacious living room space. The bathroom has a separate sink area for the master bedroom and two other bedrooms and a shared tub/shower space.

Unfortunately this property does not qualify for section 8 housing vouchers.

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00. Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. We will receive a credit check, background check and eviction check. Homes are given to the first approved applicant. In the rare instance that you cannot have your first choice, the application can be applied to a home similar in price.

CREDIT HISTORY/DEBT TO INCOME RATIO: A Rental Application will be denied for applicants with an unsatisfactory Transunion Resident Score below 540. Applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 540-569 must have a 43% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 570-609 must have a 45% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 610-680 must have a 50% or less Debt to Income Ratio; applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 681-720 must have a 55% or less Debt to Income Ratio; and applicants with Transunion Resident Scores of 721 or higher must have 60% or less Debt to Income Ratio. An applicant with no Transunion Resident Score may be approved with a Guarantor. Guarantors must have a 610 minimum Transunion Resident Score and gross monthly income of at least 5x the monthly rent.

Pet Policy Assistance Animals, as defined in the Fair Housing Act, are permitted in all Conrex rental homes. All other animals not qualifying as Assistance Animals are regarded as pets. Conrex is a pet friendly community. We allow a maximum of three pets per home, providing the following criteria are met. Pets are accepted with management approval – breed & weight restrictions apply. A pet agreement must be filled out and signed for each pet. All rules must be followed. A $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the first pet, and $100.00 pet deposit for each additional pet, must be paid in full prior to the addition of a pet to your home. Pet rent in the amount of $25.00 for the first pet, and $10.00 for each additional pet will be charged.

Pets not allowed include: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid, or any mixed breeds that include a mix of one of the breeds listed, and any other breed deemed to be aggressive or a threat.

On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the Breed(s), Age, Weight, License number & rabies shot date. An interview or picture could be requested.

Full rental qualifications and criteria can be found in the link below. https://rentconrex.com/info/

Online applications:
1) https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now!
4) Application fee is $45.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Mulberry Circle have any available units?
1617 Mulberry Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 1617 Mulberry Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Mulberry Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Mulberry Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 Mulberry Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1617 Mulberry Circle offer parking?
No, 1617 Mulberry Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Mulberry Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Mulberry Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Mulberry Circle have a pool?
No, 1617 Mulberry Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Mulberry Circle have accessible units?
No, 1617 Mulberry Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Mulberry Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Mulberry Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Mulberry Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Mulberry Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
