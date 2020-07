Amenities

Beautiful Executive 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in Rock Hill. Stunning hardwood flooring everywhere. This 3 level unit has a large basement suitable for separate living quarters, in law suite or office. Open floor plan on main level with sweet stainless appliances, lots of counter space and plenty of cabinets. Dining area, living room. Desirable Lexington Commons neighborhood has pool complex and is located to lots of shopping, restaurants and easy access to I77.