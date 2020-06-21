All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1157 Cedar Grove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1157 Cedar Grove Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1157 Cedar Grove Lane

1157 Cedar Grove Lane · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1157 Cedar Grove Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1157 Cedar Grove Lane · Avail. Jul 10

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1157 Cedar Grove Lane Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Large Fenced In Backyard! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, kitchen, & breakfast area. There is central A/C & gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is carpet, linoleum, & tile. Appliances included are a refrigerator, dishwasher, & an electric stove. There are ceiling fans & washer/dryer hookups. Outside, there is a large fenced in back yard, a wood deck, and a storage shed.

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.

Directions from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Cedar Grove Lane.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3539429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1157 Cedar Grove Lane have any available units?
1157 Cedar Grove Lane has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1157 Cedar Grove Lane have?
Some of 1157 Cedar Grove Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1157 Cedar Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1157 Cedar Grove Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1157 Cedar Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1157 Cedar Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1157 Cedar Grove Lane offer parking?
No, 1157 Cedar Grove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1157 Cedar Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1157 Cedar Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1157 Cedar Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 1157 Cedar Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1157 Cedar Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 1157 Cedar Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1157 Cedar Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1157 Cedar Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1157 Cedar Grove Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity