Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:31 PM

741 Natchez Circle

741 Natchez Circle · (843) 708-2529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

741 Natchez Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fall in love with this brick townhouse in one of the most adorable neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant. This two story home, features warm oak wood floors throughout the main living space, plush carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and baths. There is a bonus room that over the garage that can be used in a variety of ways. The private patio is fully enclosed and shaded to enjoy year round. The kitchen is full of upgrades including a double wall oven and wine cooler. Hunter Lake Commons is right off Anna Knapp, minutes to Downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant Town Center, area beaches and tons of shops and restaurants nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Natchez Circle have any available units?
741 Natchez Circle has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 741 Natchez Circle have?
Some of 741 Natchez Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Natchez Circle currently offering any rent specials?
741 Natchez Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Natchez Circle pet-friendly?
No, 741 Natchez Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 741 Natchez Circle offer parking?
Yes, 741 Natchez Circle does offer parking.
Does 741 Natchez Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Natchez Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Natchez Circle have a pool?
Yes, 741 Natchez Circle has a pool.
Does 741 Natchez Circle have accessible units?
No, 741 Natchez Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Natchez Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Natchez Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Natchez Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 Natchez Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
