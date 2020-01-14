741 Natchez Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fall in love with this brick townhouse in one of the most adorable neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant. This two story home, features warm oak wood floors throughout the main living space, plush carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and baths. There is a bonus room that over the garage that can be used in a variety of ways. The private patio is fully enclosed and shaded to enjoy year round. The kitchen is full of upgrades including a double wall oven and wine cooler. Hunter Lake Commons is right off Anna Knapp, minutes to Downtown Charleston, Mount Pleasant Town Center, area beaches and tons of shops and restaurants nearby.