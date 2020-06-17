All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:29 AM

3444 Billings St

3444 Billings Street · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3444 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Hamlin Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach. Hardwood floors flow throughout the first floor and up the steps. Separate formal dining room comes complete with a table large enough to seat 8 of your guests! Kitchen has maple cabinetry and a spacious eat-up breakfast bar that opens up to the family room and sunroom. The warm and inviting sunroom has updated tiled flooring. Upstairs you'll find two well furnished bedrooms. Master bedroom suite has a garden tub, dual vanities, and a separate stand up shower. The other bedroom has access to the second floor balcony with relaxing views of the pond. Neighborhood amenities include a neighborhood pool, clubhouse, exercise area, play park and tennis court. NO PETS

PET POLICY:

No pets allowed

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS

Virtual tour now available! Accepting applications! This property is currently occupied and unavailable for showings. Property will be available for showings the first week of August.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com.

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3444 Billings St have any available units?
3444 Billings St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3444 Billings St have?
Some of 3444 Billings St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3444 Billings St currently offering any rent specials?
3444 Billings St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 Billings St pet-friendly?
No, 3444 Billings St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 3444 Billings St offer parking?
No, 3444 Billings St does not offer parking.
Does 3444 Billings St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3444 Billings St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 Billings St have a pool?
Yes, 3444 Billings St has a pool.
Does 3444 Billings St have accessible units?
No, 3444 Billings St does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 Billings St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3444 Billings St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3444 Billings St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3444 Billings St has units with air conditioning.
