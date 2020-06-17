3444 Billings St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach. Hardwood floors flow throughout the first floor and up the steps. Separate formal dining room comes complete with a table large enough to seat 8 of your guests! Kitchen has maple cabinetry and a spacious eat-up breakfast bar that opens up to the family room and sunroom. The warm and inviting sunroom has updated tiled flooring. Upstairs you'll find two well furnished bedrooms. Master bedroom suite has a garden tub, dual vanities, and a separate stand up shower. The other bedroom has access to the second floor balcony with relaxing views of the pond. Neighborhood amenities include a neighborhood pool, clubhouse, exercise area, play park and tennis court. NO PETS



PET POLICY:



No pets allowed



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS



Virtual tour now available! Accepting applications! This property is currently occupied and unavailable for showings. Property will be available for showings the first week of August.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com.



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program