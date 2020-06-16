277 Alexandra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom condo at base of Ravenel Bridge - Property Id: 295996



Great location in Charleston, SC. Updated 3 bedroom condo at the base of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant. Walking distance to grocery stores and a few restaurants. Easy access to DT and a short drive great restaurants, bars, and the beach. Easy walking/running distance to the bridge, waterfront park, and patriots point. Newly updated with brand new floors, AC, siding, roofing, granite counter tops, new sunporch, paint. Pool, tennis courts, and fitness center amenities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295996

