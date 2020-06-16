All apartments in Mount Pleasant
277 Alexandra Drive
277 Alexandra Drive

277 Alexandra Drive · (843) 709-2898
Location

277 Alexandra Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2100 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom condo at base of Ravenel Bridge - Property Id: 295996

Great location in Charleston, SC. Updated 3 bedroom condo at the base of the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant. Walking distance to grocery stores and a few restaurants. Easy access to DT and a short drive great restaurants, bars, and the beach. Easy walking/running distance to the bridge, waterfront park, and patriots point. Newly updated with brand new floors, AC, siding, roofing, granite counter tops, new sunporch, paint. Pool, tennis courts, and fitness center amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295996
Property Id 295996

(RLNE5839476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Alexandra Drive have any available units?
277 Alexandra Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 277 Alexandra Drive have?
Some of 277 Alexandra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Alexandra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
277 Alexandra Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Alexandra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 277 Alexandra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 277 Alexandra Drive offer parking?
No, 277 Alexandra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 277 Alexandra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 277 Alexandra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Alexandra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 277 Alexandra Drive has a pool.
Does 277 Alexandra Drive have accessible units?
No, 277 Alexandra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Alexandra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 Alexandra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 277 Alexandra Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 277 Alexandra Drive has units with air conditioning.
