Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:58 AM

2270 Show Basket Way

2270 Show Basket Way · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2270 Show Basket Way, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2222 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful home in Sweetgrass subdivision of Mount Pleasant. This fully furnished home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 FULL bathrooms, a kitchen with generous cabinet space, vaulted ceilings, and a large fenced in back yard up against the woods. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, and pantry. The community is located right off N Hwy 17 which provides easy access to multiple restaurants and shopping centers.Sorry, no pets.Washer/dryer left but not maintained by owner.Tenants responsible for all utilities.Trash pick up included.Available July 6th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 Show Basket Way have any available units?
2270 Show Basket Way has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2270 Show Basket Way have?
Some of 2270 Show Basket Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2270 Show Basket Way currently offering any rent specials?
2270 Show Basket Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 Show Basket Way pet-friendly?
No, 2270 Show Basket Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 2270 Show Basket Way offer parking?
Yes, 2270 Show Basket Way does offer parking.
Does 2270 Show Basket Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2270 Show Basket Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 Show Basket Way have a pool?
No, 2270 Show Basket Way does not have a pool.
Does 2270 Show Basket Way have accessible units?
No, 2270 Show Basket Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 Show Basket Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2270 Show Basket Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2270 Show Basket Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2270 Show Basket Way does not have units with air conditioning.
