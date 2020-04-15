2270 Show Basket Way

Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful home in Sweetgrass subdivision of Mount Pleasant. This fully furnished home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 FULL bathrooms, a kitchen with generous cabinet space, vaulted ceilings, and a large fenced in back yard up against the woods. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, and pantry. The community is located right off N Hwy 17 which provides easy access to multiple restaurants and shopping centers.Sorry, no pets.Washer/dryer left but not maintained by owner.Tenants responsible for all utilities.Trash pick up included.Available July 6th.