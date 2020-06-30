All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 2136 Presidio Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
2136 Presidio Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

2136 Presidio Drive

2136 Presidio Drive · (843) 633-1591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2136 Presidio Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2136 Presidio Drive · Avail. Sep 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2136 Presidio Drive Available 09/01/20 Single family home in Quail Hollow (Mount Pleasant) - Great open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Quail Hollow. Quail Hollow is located just off the Isle of Palms connector and minutes from beaches, shopping, hospitals, etc. Upon walking through the front door, you enter into a large den with a vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is on the front of the house and opens into the den. The garage also is accessible from the laundry room that is right off the kitchen. The hallway leads to two of the three bedrooms and a full bathroom is off of the hallway as well. The third bedroom is situated off the den and could also be used as an office. There is a new fridge and oven! The backyard has a large deck and is also completely fenced! LANDSCAPING included! Come check out your new home today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2459448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Presidio Drive have any available units?
2136 Presidio Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 Presidio Drive have?
Some of 2136 Presidio Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Presidio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Presidio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Presidio Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2136 Presidio Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2136 Presidio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2136 Presidio Drive offers parking.
Does 2136 Presidio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 Presidio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Presidio Drive have a pool?
No, 2136 Presidio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Presidio Drive have accessible units?
No, 2136 Presidio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Presidio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 Presidio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2136 Presidio Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Six
2170 Snyder Cir
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Parish Place
1175 Mathis Ferry Rd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Thickett
1900 US-17 N
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity