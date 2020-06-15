1600 Belle Point Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving trash valet yoga

$2,490/monthly.

Utilities included.

Fully Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath luxury apartment in Mt. Pleasant, SC at Belle Hall Apartments.

Included: Electricity, Cable, Internet (wifi), Water, Sewer, & Valet Trash

Included: Living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchenware, bathroom housewares Included: Washer & Dryer

Included: Queen size bed, 39+ inch TV, Dining room table w/chairs, Couch, Reclining chair or love seat, Toaster, Oven, Balcony, and so much more.

Great location!

Resort-Style Pool with Grilling Area.

Boat Parking w/Additional Fee.

Two-Bay Car Care Center with Vacuum.

Media Room.

24-Hour Health and Fitness Center.

24-Hour Cyber Cafe w/Computer Station.

On-Site Shopping Center.

1 Mile – Easy Access to Hwy 526.

Laundry Rooms Available.

Clubhouse Rentals.

24-Hour Yoga Room.

Dog Park.

Free Bike Rentals.

Fun Monthly Resident Social Events.

Free WiFi Available in Clubhouse and Pool Area.

Close to Downtown Charleston, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Daniel Island.

Digital Package Acceptance and Notification System.



If you are in need of a fully furnished, temporary housing, please call Charleston Corporate Housing at 843-209-5143 or apply online today.