Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

1600 Belle Point Dr

1600 Belle Point Drive · (843) 209-5143
Location

1600 Belle Point Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 416 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
$2,490/monthly.
Utilities included.
Fully Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath luxury apartment in Mt. Pleasant, SC at Belle Hall Apartments.
Included: Electricity, Cable, Internet (wifi), Water, Sewer, & Valet Trash
Included: Living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchenware, bathroom housewares Included: Washer & Dryer
Included: Queen size bed, 39+ inch TV, Dining room table w/chairs, Couch, Reclining chair or love seat, Toaster, Oven, Balcony, and so much more.
Great location!
Resort-Style Pool with Grilling Area.
Boat Parking w/Additional Fee.
Two-Bay Car Care Center with Vacuum.
Media Room.
24-Hour Health and Fitness Center.
24-Hour Cyber Cafe w/Computer Station.
On-Site Shopping Center.
1 Mile – Easy Access to Hwy 526.
Laundry Rooms Available.
Clubhouse Rentals.
24-Hour Yoga Room.
Dog Park.
Free Bike Rentals.
Fun Monthly Resident Social Events.
Free WiFi Available in Clubhouse and Pool Area.
Close to Downtown Charleston, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and Daniel Island.
Digital Package Acceptance and Notification System.

If you are in need of a fully furnished, temporary housing, please call Charleston Corporate Housing at 843-209-5143 or apply online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Belle Point Dr have any available units?
1600 Belle Point Dr has a unit available for $2,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1600 Belle Point Dr have?
Some of 1600 Belle Point Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Belle Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Belle Point Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Belle Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Belle Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Belle Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Belle Point Dr does offer parking.
Does 1600 Belle Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Belle Point Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Belle Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1600 Belle Point Dr has a pool.
Does 1600 Belle Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 1600 Belle Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Belle Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Belle Point Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1600 Belle Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1600 Belle Point Dr has units with air conditioning.
