Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice two story home in conveniently located waters Edge, near town center and beaches. Open floorplan with eat in kitchen, opening onto screened porch and deck. Great room has fireplace .formal dining room, also has been used as office, playroom, etc all bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master suite with walk in closet and large bath,, with tub and shower