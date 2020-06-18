1114 Basildon Road

Amenities

*Move in READY. Located on 2nd floor close to steps and elevator. The Battery at Park West is a premier, luxury condominium community in Mount Pleasant. This exquisite condo boasts the best of both interior and exterior features. Hardy-plank siding and Bahamas shutters give the condos exterior an airy, island feel, while crown molding, nine foot ceilings, and brushed nickel hardware add touches of elegance to these one-of-a-kind condos. This 2 bedroom luxury condo features privacy with woods and walking trail behind you and a relaxing view of the open space from your screened balcony. Other enrichments include walk-in closets, maple cabinets, washer/dryer and ceramic tile. Enjoy access to all of the communities fabulous amenities. Such amenities include pool, tennis courts, walking trails, relaxing sitting areas, dog parks, and a resort style clubhouse, which features media and game rooms, fitness center, and outdoor grill area. The Battery at Park West is just a short drive to shopping, dining, and the beaches of Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island