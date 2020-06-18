All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:39 AM

1114 Basildon Road

1114 Basildon Road · (843) 737-6780
Location

1114 Basildon Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
*Move in READY. Located on 2nd floor close to steps and elevator. The Battery at Park West is a premier, luxury condominium community in Mount Pleasant. This exquisite condo boasts the best of both interior and exterior features. Hardy-plank siding and Bahamas shutters give the condos exterior an airy, island feel, while crown molding, nine foot ceilings, and brushed nickel hardware add touches of elegance to these one-of-a-kind condos. This 2 bedroom luxury condo features privacy with woods and walking trail behind you and a relaxing view of the open space from your screened balcony. Other enrichments include walk-in closets, maple cabinets, washer/dryer and ceramic tile. Enjoy access to all of the communities fabulous amenities. Such amenities include pool, tennis courts, walking trails, relaxing sitting areas, dog parks, and a resort style clubhouse, which features media and game rooms, fitness center, and outdoor grill area. The Battery at Park West is just a short drive to shopping, dining, and the beaches of Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Basildon Road have any available units?
1114 Basildon Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1114 Basildon Road have?
Some of 1114 Basildon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Basildon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Basildon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Basildon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Basildon Road is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Basildon Road offer parking?
No, 1114 Basildon Road does not offer parking.
Does 1114 Basildon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 Basildon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Basildon Road have a pool?
Yes, 1114 Basildon Road has a pool.
Does 1114 Basildon Road have accessible units?
No, 1114 Basildon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Basildon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Basildon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Basildon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Basildon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
