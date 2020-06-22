101 Brookside Avenue

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Enjoy the hardwood floors throughout the home and the decorative fireplace in the living room. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The farmstyle sink just makes the kitchen pop! Washer and dryer included. Zoned for East North Street Elementary, Greenville Middle, and Greenville High. Pets are ok with a non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet. Give us a call at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing or visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply!