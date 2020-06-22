All apartments in Greenville
101 Brookside Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

101 Brookside Avenue

101 Brookside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

101 Brookside Avenue, Greenville, SC 29607
Overbrook Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Enjoy the hardwood floors throughout the home and the decorative fireplace in the living room. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, refrigerator, and microwave. The farmstyle sink just makes the kitchen pop! Washer and dryer included. Zoned for East North Street Elementary, Greenville Middle, and Greenville High. Pets are ok with a non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet. Give us a call at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing or visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Brookside Avenue have any available units?
101 Brookside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, SC.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Brookside Avenue have?
Some of 101 Brookside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Brookside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 Brookside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Brookside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Brookside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 101 Brookside Avenue offer parking?
No, 101 Brookside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 101 Brookside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Brookside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Brookside Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 Brookside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 Brookside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 Brookside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Brookside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Brookside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
