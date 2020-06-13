/
/
central
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 PM
11 Apartments for rent in Central, SC📍
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
26 Units Available
The Whitley
100 Cross Creek Ct, Central, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1100 sqft
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Apartments have in-unit laundry, fireplaces, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Rogers Plaza and Rockville Center are both just short drives away.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 Campus Dr Apt H
230 Campus Dr, Central, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
4 Bedroom at University Village Available Now - Internet and Water Included! - Located in University Village Complex in Central off Hwy 93 and 4 miles from Clemson University! 4 Bed, 4 Bath Townhouse; Water and Internet Included! 1,550 Sq. Ft.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
727 Gaines Street
727 Gaines Street, Central, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/01/20 727 Gaines - Property Id: 177913 Lovely Ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious kitchen with pantry and great cabinet space, dining room and living room. Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Central
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Lakeview Circle
100 Lakeview Circle, Clemson, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1315 sqft
100 Lakeview Circle Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House For Rent - Clemson, SC - NOW LEASING FOR FALL 2020. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE. Covered parking, private yard only $1295.00 per month. (RLNE4786733)
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
155 Anderson Hwy Apt 412
155 Anderson Highway, Clemson, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1195 sqft
Tillman Place Apartment Available NOW! - Tillman Place is a highly sought after community less than a mile from Clemson campus. The apartment complex has a pool, the units are spacious, with four bedrooms and two baths.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Harts Ridge Dr
1301 Harts Ridge Drive, Oconee County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1310 sqft
1301 Harts Ridge Dr Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Condo at Hart's Cove Available for Early Move In! - 3 bedroom /3 bathroom condo in Harts Cove! Each spacious bedroom has its own built in desk, large closets and private bathrooms.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
833 Harts Cove Way
833 Harts Cove Way, Oconee County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Hart's Cove Apartment - - 3 bedroom /3 bathroom condo in Harts Cove! Each spacious bedroom has its own built in desk, large closets and private bathrooms. The apartment is pet friendly and includes Cable and Internet.
Results within 10 miles of Central
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
745 Bellview Way
745 Bellview Way, Seneca, SC
3 Bedrooms
$775
1312 sqft
745 Bellview Way Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Seneca! - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Seneca. Great rate on this pet friendly two story home! 7 miles from the Clemson campus. (RLNE4700281)
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Hanover Way
105 Hanover Way, Oconee County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1532 sqft
105 Hanover Way Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Seneca - Located in Seneca in the quiet Hanover Hill subdivision, this 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts big porches front and back and is surrounded by mature trees.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
201 Tiliwa Ct
201 Clemson University Students, Pickens County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1142 sqft
As a resident here at Rosewood at Clemson, you will enjoy spacious and unique floor plans with fully equipped kitchens with pantries, and large bedrooms with generous closet space.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5924 Moorefield Memorial Highway
5924 Moorefield Memorial Highway, Pickens County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$590
620 sqft
**RENT REDUCED** PLEASE READ THIS AD BEFORE RESPONDING. ALL DETAILS ARE LISTED. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex located at 5924 Unit B Moorefield Memorial Hwy Liberty. This unit is currently available for immediate move in.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Central, the median rent is $565 for a studio, $644 for a 1-bedroom, $773 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,028 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Central, check out our monthly Central Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Central area include Clemson University, Furman, Greenville Technical College, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, and University of North Carolina at Asheville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Central from include Greenville, Asheville, Greer, Simpsonville, and Mauldin.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Easley, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SC