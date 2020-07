Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony dishwasher carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse gym parking e-payments garage trash valet pool cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal

At Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park, we ascribe to the notion that life is what you make of it. Here, life is richly woven in a fabric of friends, first class amenities, and the feeling of being secreted away in a place you can call your own. Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park is nestled in the dynamic new urban Verdae Community, adjacent to Legacy Park. Here a unique blend of contemporary amenities are married up with traditional surroundings styled in a rich craftsman tradition. It's the life you deserve. Live Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park.