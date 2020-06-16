All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:37 AM

66 Barre Street

66 Barre Street · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66 Barre Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Harleston Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 office, and 2 bathroom home in Downtown Charleston! This house has been featured in Charleston Home Magazine and HGTVs Generation Renovation show. It boasts exquisite interior with detail given to color schemes. Comfortable, cozy floor plan, original heart pine floors throughout, 12' ceilings, original wainscoting, washer/dryer, and plenty of off-street parking make this the perfect downtown rental. The third bedroom could be used as an office.Yard maintenance included. Pets conditional and home can be unfurnished if needed. Available now.**Fully Furnished. Utilities are not included***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Barre Street have any available units?
66 Barre Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 Barre Street have?
Some of 66 Barre Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Barre Street currently offering any rent specials?
66 Barre Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Barre Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Barre Street is pet friendly.
Does 66 Barre Street offer parking?
Yes, 66 Barre Street does offer parking.
Does 66 Barre Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Barre Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Barre Street have a pool?
No, 66 Barre Street does not have a pool.
Does 66 Barre Street have accessible units?
No, 66 Barre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Barre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 Barre Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Barre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Barre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
