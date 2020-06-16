66 Barre Street

Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 1 office, and 2 bathroom home in Downtown Charleston! This house has been featured in Charleston Home Magazine and HGTVs Generation Renovation show. It boasts exquisite interior with detail given to color schemes. Comfortable, cozy floor plan, original heart pine floors throughout, 12' ceilings, original wainscoting, washer/dryer, and plenty of off-street parking make this the perfect downtown rental. The third bedroom could be used as an office.Yard maintenance included. Pets conditional and home can be unfurnished if needed. Available now.**Fully Furnished. Utilities are not included***