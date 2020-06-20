All apartments in Charleston
5 Dereef Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:37 AM

5 Dereef Court

5 Dereef Court · (843) 437-1347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Dereef Court, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available AUGUST 1, 2020. Luxury FURNISHED townhome in the heart of downtown. Don't miss out on this modern styled newer construction 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome with a prime downtown location, just 4 blocks from Upper King and Morris St. Walk to your favorite bars and restaurants, MUSC, Roper, CofC and more! The home comes fully furnished with a 2-car garage, plenty of storage space, and brand new features including an upgraded kitchen, ceiling fans, and more. Rent includes internet, cable, and security features.Covered off street parking for 2 vehicles as well as plenty of storage space on the first floor. Up the stairs you are greeted by a beautiful living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen. You'll immediately notice the abundant natural sunlight coming from the large windows

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Dereef Court have any available units?
5 Dereef Court has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Dereef Court have?
Some of 5 Dereef Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Dereef Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Dereef Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Dereef Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Dereef Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 5 Dereef Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Dereef Court does offer parking.
Does 5 Dereef Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Dereef Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Dereef Court have a pool?
No, 5 Dereef Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 Dereef Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Dereef Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Dereef Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Dereef Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Dereef Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Dereef Court does not have units with air conditioning.
