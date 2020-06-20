5 Dereef Court

Amenities
Available AUGUST 1, 2020. Luxury FURNISHED townhome in the heart of downtown. Don't miss out on this modern styled newer construction 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome with a prime downtown location, just 4 blocks from Upper King and Morris St. Walk to your favorite bars and restaurants, MUSC, Roper, CofC and more! The home comes fully furnished with a 2-car garage, plenty of storage space, and brand new features including an upgraded kitchen, ceiling fans, and more. Rent includes internet, cable, and security features.Covered off street parking for 2 vehicles as well as plenty of storage space on the first floor. Up the stairs you are greeted by a beautiful living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen. You'll immediately notice the abundant natural sunlight coming from the large windows