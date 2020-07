Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center coffee bar dog grooming area fire pit game room hot tub smoke-free community yoga

Nestled beside downtown Charleston and in the heart of the esteemed Ripley Point neighborhood, 35 Folly was designed around luxury, lifestyle and an ideal location. Residents benefit from the convenience and energetic vibe of the city center and the appealing attractiveness of the Ashley River.