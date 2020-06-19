23 Cleveland Street

Amenities

NOW LEASING FOR AUGUST 1, 2020: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room, Kitchen, Mudroom with washer/dryer. Wood floors throughout. High ceilings. Bathrooms with subway tile. Lots of light with the original 1910's two-over-two windows completely restored, white plantation blinds throughout (not shown in pictures). Plenty of on-street parking without any permits required. Across the street from Hampton Park and blocks from Park Cafe, Moe's, Little Jack's, and Leon's, with many more amenities close. This listing is for the downstairs of the duplex. There are separate entrances in the foyer. One professional lives upstairs. If square footage, or any other information stated here is important to you, please verify yourself.