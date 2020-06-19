All apartments in Charleston
23 Cleveland Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:43 PM

23 Cleveland Street

23 Cleveland Street · (843) 723-1988
Location

23 Cleveland Street, Charleston, SC 29403
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
NOW LEASING FOR AUGUST 1, 2020: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room, Kitchen, Mudroom with washer/dryer. Wood floors throughout. High ceilings. Bathrooms with subway tile. Lots of light with the original 1910's two-over-two windows completely restored, white plantation blinds throughout (not shown in pictures). Plenty of on-street parking without any permits required. Across the street from Hampton Park and blocks from Park Cafe, Moe's, Little Jack's, and Leon's, with many more amenities close. This listing is for the downstairs of the duplex. There are separate entrances in the foyer. One professional lives upstairs. If square footage, or any other information stated here is important to you, please verify yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Cleveland Street have any available units?
23 Cleveland Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 23 Cleveland Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Cleveland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Cleveland Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 Cleveland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 23 Cleveland Street offer parking?
No, 23 Cleveland Street does not offer parking.
Does 23 Cleveland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Cleveland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Cleveland Street have a pool?
No, 23 Cleveland Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Cleveland Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Cleveland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Cleveland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Cleveland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Cleveland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Cleveland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
