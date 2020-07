Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

The best part about this property is not only the downtown location but also the huge amount of free parking space available!There are endless possibilities for this prime downtown Triplex!Willing to do business leases at $9 per sq/ft and Air bnb Approved! Air bnb landlords welcome.Brand New Fully Furnished No prior TenantsUtilities IncludedPlenty of ParkingWasher and dryer in unitFirst and last months rent plus depositMedium pets negotiable