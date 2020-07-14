All apartments in Charleston
1676 Bee Balm Road.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1676 Bee Balm Road

1676 Bee Balm Road · No Longer Available
Location

1676 Bee Balm Road, Charleston, SC 29455

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1676 Bee Balm Road Available 07/17/20 St Johns Crossing - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2035347?source=marketing

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Charleston style house available on Johns Island! Many features include first and second floor balconies, crown molding, recessed lighting, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and hardwood flooring. The upstairs master suite includes access to the second floor balcony, and a master bath equipped with dual sinks. Enjoy the comfort of the outdoors on the spacious screened-in porch. Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition.
1 Car Garage.

Pets negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com / $59 application fee per adult

(RLNE4117194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1676 Bee Balm Road have any available units?
1676 Bee Balm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 1676 Bee Balm Road have?
Some of 1676 Bee Balm Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1676 Bee Balm Road currently offering any rent specials?
1676 Bee Balm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 Bee Balm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1676 Bee Balm Road is pet friendly.
Does 1676 Bee Balm Road offer parking?
Yes, 1676 Bee Balm Road offers parking.
Does 1676 Bee Balm Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1676 Bee Balm Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 Bee Balm Road have a pool?
No, 1676 Bee Balm Road does not have a pool.
Does 1676 Bee Balm Road have accessible units?
No, 1676 Bee Balm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 Bee Balm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1676 Bee Balm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1676 Bee Balm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1676 Bee Balm Road does not have units with air conditioning.

