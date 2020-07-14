Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1676 Bee Balm Road Available 07/17/20 St Johns Crossing - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2035347?source=marketing



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Charleston style house available on Johns Island! Many features include first and second floor balconies, crown molding, recessed lighting, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space and hardwood flooring. The upstairs master suite includes access to the second floor balcony, and a master bath equipped with dual sinks. Enjoy the comfort of the outdoors on the spacious screened-in porch. Washer/dryer included in "as is" condition.

1 Car Garage.



Pets negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com / $59 application fee per adult



