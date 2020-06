Amenities

Ideal location in downtown Charleston. Minutes away from CofC, MUSC, the dental school, and all of King street's restaurants and shopping! B is the top floor unit of this historic Charleston single and has 2 bedrooms each with their own bathroom attached. No W/D or dishwasher provided but the laundromat is less than a block away. Off Street parking spaces are in the small lot down the driveway and behind the home. Available July 1st!