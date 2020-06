Amenities

We have a very large two bedroom apartment that is very loft like right on Broadway in Providence. The apartment is about a mile from Downtown providence and is located with in a lovely historic victorian home. This apartment includes parking for two cars and has free laundry machines located in the basement. It is available June 1 and won't last. For more information please contact Gabe at 401-354-7092

