Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:44 PM

35 Tappan Street

35 Tappan Street · (401) 461-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Tappan Street, Providence, RI 02908
Wanskuck

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath, approx. 1100 sq feet of living space, townhouse style apartment for rent. All new laminate floors, new gorgeous kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and granite kitchen counter tops. Also has a new heating system and parking right outside your door. Close to downtown Providence, highway access and shopping centers. The photos say it. Call Now! NO SMOKING ALLOWED. There is a $30 non refundable background check fee.
**Virtual tour must be viewed prior to showing** Masks Must be worn, I will provide gloves**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Tappan Street have any available units?
35 Tappan Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Tappan Street have?
Some of 35 Tappan Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Tappan Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 Tappan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Tappan Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 Tappan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 35 Tappan Street offer parking?
Yes, 35 Tappan Street does offer parking.
Does 35 Tappan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Tappan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Tappan Street have a pool?
No, 35 Tappan Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 Tappan Street have accessible units?
No, 35 Tappan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Tappan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Tappan Street has units with dishwashers.
