35 Tappan Street

Beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath, approx. 1100 sq feet of living space, townhouse style apartment for rent. All new laminate floors, new gorgeous kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, and granite kitchen counter tops. Also has a new heating system and parking right outside your door. Close to downtown Providence, highway access and shopping centers. The photos say it. Call Now! NO SMOKING ALLOWED. There is a $30 non refundable background check fee.

**Virtual tour must be viewed prior to showing** Masks Must be worn, I will provide gloves**