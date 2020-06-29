32 Doyle Ave 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751



Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets. Large livingroom & over-sized Dining offers many work from home possibilities. Both rooms fill with natural light. Unit features hardwood floors &le storage. Kitchen is equipped w/NEW gas stove, refrige, dishwasher &many cabinets!

Off street parking for residents. Coin-op washer & dryer in bldg. Shaded, community, 300sq ft outdoor patio ideal for working or relaxing at home. Apt available after July 1, 2020 for qualified applicants. Fall semester move in considered. Vacancies change. Email for new inventory or ck website www.MaggiesRentals.com

Please arrive wearing mask and gloves for tour. We will be practicing current COVID-19 guidelines for all. Thank you for doing the same.

Email: MaggiesRentals100@gmail.com (preferred)

Call Maggie 401-739-5424 Owner pays: sewer, water& trash. Tenants pay for Gas heat&electric.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/32-doyle-ave-providence-ri-unit-3/304751

No Dogs Allowed



