Providence, RI
32 Doyle Ave 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

32 Doyle Ave 3

32 Doyle Avenue · (401) 739-5424
Location

32 Doyle Avenue, Providence, RI 02906
Mt. Hope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Doyle 3Beds$1600: Brown,RISD,Train,Dntwn 13minWalk - Property Id: 304751

Welcome! Great view of the statehouse from the living room bay windows & 2nd floor porch a must see! This spacious apartment has 3 large bedrms w/walk-in closets. Large livingroom & over-sized Dining offers many work from home possibilities. Both rooms fill with natural light. Unit features hardwood floors &ample storage. Kitchen is equipped w/NEW gas stove, refrige, dishwasher &many cabinets!
Off street parking for residents. Coin-op washer & dryer in bldg. Shaded, community, 300sq ft outdoor patio ideal for working or relaxing at home. Apt available after July 1, 2020 for qualified applicants. Fall semester move in considered. Vacancies change. Email for new inventory or ck website www.MaggiesRentals.com
Please arrive wearing mask and gloves for tour. We will be practicing current COVID-19 guidelines for all. Thank you for doing the same.
Email: MaggiesRentals100@gmail.com (preferred)
Call Maggie 401-739-5424 Owner pays: sewer, water& trash. Tenants pay for Gas heat&electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/32-doyle-ave-providence-ri-unit-3/304751
Property Id 304751

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5949095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Doyle Ave 3 have any available units?
32 Doyle Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Doyle Ave 3 have?
Some of 32 Doyle Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Doyle Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
32 Doyle Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Doyle Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Doyle Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 32 Doyle Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 32 Doyle Ave 3 offers parking.
Does 32 Doyle Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Doyle Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Doyle Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 32 Doyle Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 32 Doyle Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 32 Doyle Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Doyle Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Doyle Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
