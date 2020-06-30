All apartments in Providence
11 Aleppo Street - 1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

11 Aleppo Street - 1

11 Aleppo St · (401) 400-0920
Location

11 Aleppo St, Providence, RI 02909
Olneyville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Available September 1st. Come be a part of the Atlantic Design Works, a community of designers and creative food entrepreneurs!

We currently have an opening in our highly visible first floor at the corner of Manton and Aleppo Street. This roughly 1000sf space is perfect for an art gallery, design office, café or production kitchen. This space offers direct street access and its own private bathroom.

The space also has shared access to an office kitchen, second bathroom with shower, and conference room. We are across from the Atlantic Mill, and steps from the Woonasquatucket Riverside park.

Past tenants of this space have been a landscape architect & an art gallery. Other tenants in the building are Butterbang Croissant Bakery, Bites by Bre Catering and Studio MEJA Architects. Find out more about us here: https://www.atlanticdesign.works/community

See virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yj4D1icDxoW&mls=1

Call 4014000920 or email hello@wideplankproperties.com for application and to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Aleppo Street - 1 have any available units?
11 Aleppo Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
Is 11 Aleppo Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11 Aleppo Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Aleppo Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 11 Aleppo Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 11 Aleppo Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11 Aleppo Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 11 Aleppo Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Aleppo Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Aleppo Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 11 Aleppo Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11 Aleppo Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11 Aleppo Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Aleppo Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Aleppo Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Aleppo Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Aleppo Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
