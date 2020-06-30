11 Aleppo Street - 1

Amenities

Available September 1st. Come be a part of the Atlantic Design Works, a community of designers and creative food entrepreneurs!



We currently have an opening in our highly visible first floor at the corner of Manton and Aleppo Street. This roughly 1000sf space is perfect for an art gallery, design office, café or production kitchen. This space offers direct street access and its own private bathroom.



The space also has shared access to an office kitchen, second bathroom with shower, and conference room. We are across from the Atlantic Mill, and steps from the Woonasquatucket Riverside park.



Past tenants of this space have been a landscape architect & an art gallery. Other tenants in the building are Butterbang Croissant Bakery, Bites by Bre Catering and Studio MEJA Architects. Find out more about us here: https://www.atlanticdesign.works/community



See virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yj4D1icDxoW&mls=1



Call 4014000920 or email hello@wideplankproperties.com for application and to schedule a tour!