Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Providence / North End - Spacious 3 bed apartment - $1200 - • This second floor unit is ready for move in with close to 900 square feet of living space!

• Clean and spacious unit

• 3 large bedrooms

• Tenants pay gas and electric - owner takes care of water and sewer

• 2 parking spaces included

• Outdoor yard space

• Cats negotiable – no dogs

• Conveniently located in the North End of Providence



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5961446)