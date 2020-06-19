Rent Calculator
620 EDISON STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
620 EDISON STREET
620 Edison Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
620 Edison Street, York, PA 17403
East Side
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great rental in York! This fully remodeled home has all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals! Also features a great detached garage, will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 EDISON STREET have any available units?
620 EDISON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
York, PA
.
What amenities does 620 EDISON STREET have?
Some of 620 EDISON STREET's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 620 EDISON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
620 EDISON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 EDISON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 620 EDISON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in York
.
Does 620 EDISON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 620 EDISON STREET does offer parking.
Does 620 EDISON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 EDISON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 EDISON STREET have a pool?
No, 620 EDISON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 620 EDISON STREET have accessible units?
No, 620 EDISON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 620 EDISON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 EDISON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 EDISON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 EDISON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
