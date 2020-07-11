51 Luxury Apartments for rent in York, PA
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
27 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
2 Units Available
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Estates ' York TownhomesWelcome home to the Greenbriar Estates Townhomes where you will find two and three bedroom townhomes for comfortable and affordable suburban living! Located in York, PA only 30 minutes from downtown Harrisburg and
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Weigelstown
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1273 sqft
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.
Last updated July 10 at 02:34pm
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D, York, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
888 sqft
Rolling Hills Apartments is a truly perfect combination of well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes and two and three bedroom townhomes in a spectacular country setting.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes not far from downtown. In-unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Clubhouse, Internet access and package-receiving services. Pet-friendly. Close to Richard M. Nixon County Park.
Last updated May 13 at 02:33pm
23 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
9104 HUDSON COURT
9104 Hudson Ct, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
850 sqft
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
9 SOUTH BEAVER STREET
9 S Beaver St, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
900 sqft
Revi Flats - Gorgeous 1 bedroom 2 story loft style apartment with open living/dining room combo, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Washer/Dryer combo in unit, CAC, elevator. No Pets, No Smoking.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown York
11 N BEAVER STREET
11 N Beaver St, York, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Historic National House building. New flooring throughout, living/dining room combo, new appliances. Stack-able washer/dryer in unit. CAC, one off street parking space. No pets, No smoking.
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Northeast York
8108 Hudson Court S GEORGE ST
8108 Hudson Ct, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW- NEVER LIVED IN! Now Pre-Leasing! Available Summer 2019! Located in the preferred Dallastown School District Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in
Results within 1 mile of York
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Grantley
651 Colonial Ave
651 Colonial Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Grantley
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1709 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom home W/ finished attic and garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Last updated July 11 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
West York
17 South Highland Avenue
17 South Highland Avenue, West York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1164 sqft
This detached home has newer siding , windows, kitchen and baths. Check out the new furnace, too! This detached home has newer siding , windows, kitchen and baths. Check out the new furnace, too!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1694 San Gabriel Dr.
1694 San Gabriel Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Ranch home in Springettsbury Township/Central Schools featuring a very large 22'5" x 12' Living Room, 12'6" x 11'5" Eat In Kitchen, 24' x 19'6" Family Room all on a lovely corner lot. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828717)
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
West York
1238 W King St
1238 West King Street, West York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
1872 sqft
Remodeled 5 Bedroom 1 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. To fill out an application visit www.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1517 2nd ave
1517 2nd Avenue, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1500 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR/1 BA Duplex in Elmwood - Property Id: 252440 Updated home, modern kitchen in Spring Garden Township. Finished attic but no heating. Nice yard, front porch, deck and rear car port. Courtesy Washer and Dryer and 4 window unit ACs.
Last updated April 17 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1109 OLSON ST
1109 Olson Street, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
720 sqft
1109 Olson St. ***West York school district*** - Amazing, cozy brick rancher! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath! Nice yard! Carport! Contact: Julissa Candelaria 717-690-1859 or jcandelaria@ahpm.biz ***Tenant pays all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of York
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
8 Units Available
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$955
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/15/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
11 Units Available
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Shiloh
2451 Log Cabin Rd
2451 Log Cabin Road, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
596 sqft
Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! - Coming July 1st!!! West York School District!! Super Cool Renovation!! Industrial style, open floor concept! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath house for rent. Loft space. Large yard. Deck.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jacobus
2 Pine Street
2 Pine Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - Brick Rancher in Jacobus Borough featuring 30'10" x 13'6" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 12' x 6'6" Kitchen (tenant to supply appliances). Unfinished basement 50'x30'. and Off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5051579)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd
2255 Indian Rock Dam Rd, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Single Family Home - Farm style home of 2 plus acres surrounded by fields and horses to the front across street. LR 13'3" x 11'5" , Dining Rm 11'2" x 12'10", Kitchen with appliances measures 11'9" x 10'4".
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Manchester
28 PINE DRIVE
28 Pine Drive, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
28 PINE DR. MANCHESTER, PA - Condo with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with one car garage. Close to 83 for commuters. Large Eat In Kitchen. Spacious Living Room. Wall to Wall Carpet, Tub & Shower, W/D Hook-Up.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East York
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.
