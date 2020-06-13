/
/
steelton
Last updated June 13 2020
73 Apartments for rent in Steelton, PA📍
Steelton
663 N 2ND STREET
663 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1509 sqft
Fully remodeled detached home with detached garage in Central Dauphin schools is ready for it's new tenant! Call today!
Steelton
130 S 2ND STREET
130 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1776 sqft
This great home in Steelton - Highspire schools is getting a complete make-over! New kitchen, floors, paint, and more!
Steelton
36 N 4TH STREET
36 North 4th Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1728 sqft
A terrific 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom detached rental in Steelton! With all new paint, flooring, and mechanicals this will not last long!
Results within 1 mile of Steelton
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.
Bressler-Enhaut-Oberlin
650 MOHN STREET
650 Mohn Street, Enhaut, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1441 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to live in this newly renovated 2/3 bedroom home in Central Dauphin Schools. Call today!
Results within 5 miles of Steelton
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$866
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$821
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Colonial Park
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Colonial Park
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Colonial Park
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Middletown
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1016 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.
1883 Lakeside Drive
1883 Lakeside Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1883 Lakeside Drive Available 09/18/20 Coming in September - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths - -This 3 bedroom town home is spacious and charming! Enjoy the luxuries of a fully equipped kitchen, central air, private backyard, shed and off-street parking.
South Alison Hill
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.
94 Byron Nelson Cir
94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2555 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. Video link below. https://youtu.
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD
1300 Overlook Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD Available 06/15/20 1300 OVERLOOK ROAD MIDDLETOWN, PA 17057 - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this END-UNIT TOWNHOME located in Middletown, an established community in a rural like setting.
Shipoke
611 S Front St
611 South Front Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the Shipoke community - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Lemoyne
1039 WALNUT STREET
1039 Walnut Street, Lemoyne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1876 sqft
Great 3-bedroom, 2-full and 1-half bath brick, ranch home with hardwood floors throughout Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms.
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer.
Downtown Harrisburg
117 N RIVER STREET
117 North River Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1747 sqft
Unique historic brick 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in prime downtown location on N. River St, between Walnut and Locust Sts and Front and Second Sts. . block from walking bridge to City Island and Riverfront Park or to the best of restaurant row.
Colonial Park
4203 Sussex Court, Apt. A
4203 Sussex Dr, Colonial Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMPLEX!!! 2 bedroom & HEAT INCLUDED!!! ** 2 bedroom, 1 bath, in Lower Paxton Township. HEAT, SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED. Includes stove, oven, refrigerator and microwave. Central Dauphin School district.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Steelton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,330.
Some of the colleges located in the Steelton area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Steelton from include Harrisburg, Cockeysville, Lancaster, York, and Reisterstown.
