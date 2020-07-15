/
/
/
HACC
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near HACC
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
2 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3
1200 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
925 sqft
Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1839 Green Street - 312
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
870 sqft
Bright, spacious lofted one bedroom apartment in the historic Simon Cameron Apartment building. This three story apartment features a 2nd floor den/office/spare bedroom.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1907 Penn St
1907 Penn Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, 1.5 bath remodeled home on Penn Street. Just doors away from Little Amps Coffee Roasters and Alvaro's Bakery in the heart of Olde Uptown.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1917 N 7th St Unit 3R
1917 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex
Lancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDCamp Hill, PAColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PAEast York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PAManchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PASteelton, PA