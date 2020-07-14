All apartments in York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Greenbriar Estates Townhomes

227 Dietz Estates Dr · (717) 906-7197
Location

227 Dietz Estates Dr, York, PA 17404

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0439 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 0057 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenbriar Estates Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Greenbriar Estates ' York TownhomesWelcome home to the Greenbriar Estates Townhomes where you will find two and three bedroom townhomes for comfortable and affordable suburban living! Located in York, PA only 30 minutes from downtown Harrisburg and only 1 hour from the Baltimore beltway! Experience the convenience of being close to shopping, schools, and community amenities while enjoying the comfort of a country setting. Townhomes come with individually controlled gas heat, central air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting and deluxe appliances in fully-equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and a large master bedroom add to the comfort of your home! Property Address227 Dietz Estates Drive, York, PA 17404

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for pets up to 50 lbs or $500 for pets over 51 lbs
limit: 2
rent: $25/month for pets up to 50 lbs, $50/month for pets over 51 lbs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage, driveway.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Greenbriar Estates Townhomes have any available units?
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Greenbriar Estates Townhomes have?
Some of Greenbriar Estates Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenbriar Estates Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenbriar Estates Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenbriar Estates Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Greenbriar Estates Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Greenbriar Estates Townhomes offers parking.
Does Greenbriar Estates Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenbriar Estates Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenbriar Estates Townhomes have a pool?
No, Greenbriar Estates Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Greenbriar Estates Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Greenbriar Estates Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Greenbriar Estates Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenbriar Estates Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Greenbriar Estates Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greenbriar Estates Townhomes has units with air conditioning.

