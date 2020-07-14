Greenbriar Estates Townhomes.

Lease Length: 6-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for pets up to 50 lbs or $500 for pets over 51 lbs
limit: 2
rent: $25/month for pets up to 50 lbs, $50/month for pets over 51 lbs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage, driveway.