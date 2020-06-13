Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:29 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsburg, PA

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mechanicsburg
1 Unit Available
105 East Allen Street
105 East Allen Street, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECIAL 1/2 off first Months Rent Shenandoah Apartments is located in the heart of Mechanicsburg. Walking distance to shops and restaurants along Main Street! On-site management and maintenance available.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Mechanicsburg
1 Unit Available
6 N Arch St - Garage
6 North Arch Street, Mechanicsburg, PA
Studio
$700
600 sqft
This unit was previously being used as a high end custom furniture showroom. With the many upgrades, this is a great studio space. This 600+ sq foot flexible space is just what you need for growing your business or brand.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicsburg

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
16 Wayne Road
16 Wayne Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful completely renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in a great neighborhood in Camp Hill Lower Allen. New kitchen with appliances, new bath, new flooring, paint, doors, lighting etc. Cute little yard in the back with a storage shed.

1 of 86

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
241 Sleepy Hollow Dr
241 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1656 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Townhome in Bumble Bee Hollow - Property Id: 295014 Beautiful one car garage townhome in Bumble Bee Hollow community with forest backyard view!! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, deck in main floor and extra parking spaces

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A
3030 Meridian Cmns, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
41 PORTER ALLEY
41 Porter Alley, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2256 sqft
Move in to your next home. This end unit is located in desirable Walden. This house features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Enter right into the main floor of the house. French doors, recessed lighting, separate HVAC.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1437 Cassie Way
1437 Cassie Way, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1861 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5014 MUIRFIELD PLACE
5014 Muirfield Place, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2578 sqft
Very nice, newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home with partially finished basement in the Woodbury development in Cumberland Valley School district.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
3235 Ruth Way
3235 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood. Just steps away from your front door are parks, restaurants, shops, and boutiques.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6342 GALLEON DRIVE
6342 Galleon Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2050 sqft
Welcome to Silver Creek at Hampden - Hampden Twp's most conveniently located townhome communities located just off the Carlisle Pike and easily accessible to shopping and highways, but in a quiet and tranquil location.

1 of 14

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
3221 Ruth Way
3221 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1902 ROXBURY COURT
1902 Roxbury Court, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2877 sqft
Aspen floor plan 1st floor master, Inviting 2 story foyer with gleaming wood floors, big kitchen with Corian counter, breakfast nook with bay windows, vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, walk in custom closet, 1st floor laundry, 2 nice sized
Results within 10 miles of Mechanicsburg
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Enola
1 Unit Available
212 W DAUPHIN ST
212 West Dauphin Street, Enola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
212 W DAUPHIN STREET, ENOLA - Welcome Home! A great rental, ready and waiting for you! This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath Single Family Home is located in a great location in Enola, Cumberland County.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
777 ERFORD RD
777 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
777 ERFORD RD - Welcome Home and enjoy this duplex townhome located in a great location in East Pennsboro/Camp Hill, Cumberland, County. As you enter this home the hardwood floors throughout invite you to come in and relax.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shipoke
1 Unit Available
611 S Front St
611 South Front Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the Shipoke community - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Lemoyne
1 Unit Available
1039 WALNUT STREET
1039 Walnut Street, Lemoyne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1876 sqft
Great 3-bedroom, 2-full and 1-half bath brick, ranch home with hardwood floors throughout Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
117 N RIVER STREET
117 North River Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1747 sqft
Unique historic brick 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in prime downtown location on N. River St, between Walnut and Locust Sts and Front and Second Sts. . block from walking bridge to City Island and Riverfront Park or to the best of restaurant row.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE
60 Country Side Drive, Schlusser, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3565 sqft
Stately executive rental in Meadowbrook Farms - Cumberland Valley School District boasts 3,565 square feet! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Wood floors throughout first level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
249 Crescent St
249 Crescent Street, Harrisburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2140 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, single family home in Harrisburg. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, renovated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

Median Rent in Mechanicsburg

Last updated Sep. 2019
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mechanicsburg is $876, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,104.
Studio
$725
1 Bed
$876
2 Beds
$1,104
3+ Beds
$1,427
City GuideMechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg, PA is home to the world's largest and longest running one-day street fair on the East Coast of the U.S. Nicknamed Jubilee Day, it is believed that more than 60,000 people attend the annual celebration.

Like the name implies, Mechanicsburg was named because it was a settlement of mechanics who manufactured and repaired Conestoga wagons in the early 1800s. As the United States became more modernized, Mechanicsburg continued to grow because of the completion of the Cumberland Valley Railroad that allowed the city to be connected to the lucrative shipping and transportation industry. During the Civil War, the railroad was an invaluable tool for moving supplies and troops. Mechanicsburg became an incorporated town in 1828; however, it was first known as "Drytown" because of the lack of water during the winter and summer months. Today, Mechanicsburg retains its historic charm with many museums that celebrate the town's important contributions to the American economy and the nation's survival.

Do's and Don'ts for Moving to Mechanicsburg

Moving is not for the faint of heart and can be an exhausting process. Prior to the move, be sure to do your due diligence by finding a reputable moving company. If looking to purchase a home, spend a weekend in the town walking the streets and driving through neighborhoods to get a feel for the vibe. Talk to people who live in the city, frequent the best restaurants and ask whether you can picture yourself living there.

Neighborhoods of Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg is notable for its large selection of single-unit homes for sale that were built between 1950 and 1980. Many of these homes are split-level or ranch-style houses that offer plenty of green space and close proximity to the town center. Here's a glimpse at the best neighborhoods in Mechanicsburg for an apartment rental or purchase of a home.

Orchard Crest: This area is primarily made up of medium-sized three or four-bedroom homes and one or two-bedroom apartments for rent in Mechanicsburg. Homes in this neighborhood are older, having been built between 1940 and 1969.

Walden: If new construction is important to you, then the custom home development of Walden is your ideal neighborhood in Mechanicsburg.

Downtown Mechanicsburg: Unlike many cities, Mechanicsburg maintains a small-town intimate feel with a walkable downtown. If you're looking to find an apartment in Mechanicsburg, put the downtown area on your shortlist. Although many of the rental properties are in old buildings, nearly every complex has been updated to reflect the amenities that residents expect.

Living in Mechanicsburg

Small town living at its finest is found in Mechanicsburg. Established neighborhoods and friendly residents welcome newcomers to the community with open arms. Well-maintained historic buildings and a gorgeous downtown encourage residents to spend their evening nights out on the strip. Ask any resident where to eat in Mechanicsburg and every single one will point you in the direction of Hellenic Kouzina. Famous for their delicious lamb, beef and pork Greek gyros, this restaurant has been a staple in Mechanicsburg for several decades. Mechanicsburg is a history lover's dream because it is full of museums and historical sites like the Union Church, relics of the old railroad and much more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mechanicsburg?
In Mechanicsburg, the median rent is $725 for a studio, $876 for a 1-bedroom, $1,104 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,427 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mechanicsburg, check out our monthly Mechanicsburg Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mechanicsburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Mechanicsburg area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mechanicsburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mechanicsburg from include Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, Hanover, and Lebanon.

