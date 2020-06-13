38 Apartments for rent in Mechanicsburg, PA📍
Like the name implies, Mechanicsburg was named because it was a settlement of mechanics who manufactured and repaired Conestoga wagons in the early 1800s. As the United States became more modernized, Mechanicsburg continued to grow because of the completion of the Cumberland Valley Railroad that allowed the city to be connected to the lucrative shipping and transportation industry. During the Civil War, the railroad was an invaluable tool for moving supplies and troops. Mechanicsburg became an incorporated town in 1828; however, it was first known as "Drytown" because of the lack of water during the winter and summer months. Today, Mechanicsburg retains its historic charm with many museums that celebrate the town's important contributions to the American economy and the nation's survival.
Moving is not for the faint of heart and can be an exhausting process. Prior to the move, be sure to do your due diligence by finding a reputable moving company. If looking to purchase a home, spend a weekend in the town walking the streets and driving through neighborhoods to get a feel for the vibe. Talk to people who live in the city, frequent the best restaurants and ask whether you can picture yourself living there.
Mechanicsburg is notable for its large selection of single-unit homes for sale that were built between 1950 and 1980. Many of these homes are split-level or ranch-style houses that offer plenty of green space and close proximity to the town center. Here's a glimpse at the best neighborhoods in Mechanicsburg for an apartment rental or purchase of a home.
Orchard Crest: This area is primarily made up of medium-sized three or four-bedroom homes and one or two-bedroom apartments for rent in Mechanicsburg. Homes in this neighborhood are older, having been built between 1940 and 1969.
Walden: If new construction is important to you, then the custom home development of Walden is your ideal neighborhood in Mechanicsburg.
Downtown Mechanicsburg: Unlike many cities, Mechanicsburg maintains a small-town intimate feel with a walkable downtown. If you're looking to find an apartment in Mechanicsburg, put the downtown area on your shortlist. Although many of the rental properties are in old buildings, nearly every complex has been updated to reflect the amenities that residents expect.
Small town living at its finest is found in Mechanicsburg. Established neighborhoods and friendly residents welcome newcomers to the community with open arms. Well-maintained historic buildings and a gorgeous downtown encourage residents to spend their evening nights out on the strip. Ask any resident where to eat in Mechanicsburg and every single one will point you in the direction of Hellenic Kouzina. Famous for their delicious lamb, beef and pork Greek gyros, this restaurant has been a staple in Mechanicsburg for several decades. Mechanicsburg is a history lover's dream because it is full of museums and historical sites like the Union Church, relics of the old railroad and much more.