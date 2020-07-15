/
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
10 Apartments For Rent Near Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1019 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3
1200 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
925 sqft
Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit.
Old Uptown Historic District
1839 Green Street - 312
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
870 sqft
Bright, spacious lofted one bedroom apartment in the historic Simon Cameron Apartment building. This three story apartment features a 2nd floor den/office/spare bedroom.
Old Uptown Historic District
1907 Penn St
1907 Penn Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, 1.5 bath remodeled home on Penn Street. Just doors away from Little Amps Coffee Roasters and Alvaro's Bakery in the heart of Olde Uptown.
1917 N 7th St Unit 3R
1917 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex
East Harrisburg
2925 Derry St
2925 Derry Street, Paxtang, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2325 sqft
2925 Derry St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Harrisburg - Newly rehabbed townhouse in Central Dauphin School District. Home features a large living room with 4 bedrooms, 2.
3725 Derry St
3725 Derry Street, Paxtang, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1210 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful charming early 1920's custom townhouse with stained glass windows available on Derry St. in Central Dauphin S.D. New kitchen,freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with new flooring, and unfinished basement.
East Harrisburg
2122 Greenwood Street
2122 Greenwood Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1193 sqft
2122 Greenwood Street Available 09/15/20 Looking for a Home in the Harrisburg Area? - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been newly renovated bringing a modern feel! With freshly painted walls, new flooring throughout, modern light fixtures adding
South Alison Hill
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.
South Alison Hill
347 S. 15th St
347 South 15th Street, Harrisburg, PA
5 Bedrooms
$900
1600 sqft
This is a 5 bedroom 1 bath property. It has been updated with fresh paint and flooring throughout. It also has a brand new kitchen, bathroom and all fixtures are brand new. Large home with plenty of space. (RLNE5291724)
