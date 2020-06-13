58 Apartments for rent in Camp Hill, PA

Apartment List
Median Rent in Camp Hill

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Camp Hill is $871, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,108.
Studio
$722
1 Bed
$871
2 Beds
$1,108
3+ Beds
$1,437
City GuideCamp Hill
If you were under the impression that Camp Hill's name came from a deep historical foundation, you'd actually be surprised to find out it came about due to a squabble in a church. As legend would have it, during the midst of a church split in the early days, one "camp" began to meet outdoors on a certain hill.

Camp Hill is a stone's throw away from Pennsylvania's state capital, Harrisburg. Topping out at a population of 7,888 (2010 U.S. Census data), the city lies just two miles southwest of Harrisburg's center. Like most of Pennsylvania, its housing stock is somewhat older, as the majority of the total available units of housing were built prior to 1940. Camp Hill is home headquarters to one of the largest drugstore companies on the East Coast, Rite-Aid. In fact, Rite Aid is considered to be the one of the three largest drug companies in the United States.

Moving to Camp Hill

Depending on what you're looking for, you may need to expand your search into some of the neighboring communities. For example, 3 bedroom houses for rent in Camp Hill tend to be few and far between. However, both are in plentiful supply in nearby Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg.

The Market for Rental Housing in Camp Hill

Most of the homes in Camp Hill are single family detached homes or apartment complexes. There are also a notable number of small apartment buildings (8%) available for those who are looking for more traditional rental housing.

Choices in Camp Hill

Although you may have to look a little harder for a house rental, the typical apartment dweller will find enough choices to make the right decision. 1 bedroom apartments can be found in Camp Hill at apartment complexes like Madison Hill, and there are a number of others like them. Those looking for the standard two bedroom apartments for rent will find them at locations like Fairmount Park Apartment Homes and Camp Hill apartment. If you want the house experience but don't mind being "joined" to your neighbor in a townhouse, Queens Court Townhouses is representative of what you can expect in your search for housing for rent.

Rental Factors In Camp Hill

Whether you're looking for a studio or just a 1 bedroom apartment, you'll want to keep in mind that most of the housing is aging. Therefore, you'll want to try to get a sense for how well maintained the apartments are and how attentive management is. Sure, a broken toilet isn't your responsibility, but it will be your problem if the owner or management company is relatively unresponsive. Given the fact that housing available to renters in Camp Hill is primarily in complexes, this is a real concern.

Camp Hill Neighborhoods

Because Camp Hill covers about 2.2 square miles, you won't be looking for your apartment long before you've covered just about everything. If your surroundings are important to you then you may want to start your search based on one of the 6 neighborhoods there.

Borough Center: This area is primarily stocked with large homes, medium homes and townhomes. There isn't much rental activity here, as most of the housing options here are occupied by their owners. If you like to take walks on the main street, you'll have fun here as Market Street is walkable. You'll find shops and eateries in this area like the Cornerstone Coffeehouse.

S 32nd St: The housing in this area is small homes, medium homes and apartment complexes, including high-rises. In this area you'll find yourself in good company as it is inhabited by a mix of both owners and renters. The public library lies in this area and is joined by some of the larger chains you may be familiar with such as Panera, Giant and LA Fitness.

Sporting Hill / Howell: Housing in this area is primarily small homes, medium homes with a grouping of apartment complexes inclusive of high rises. There is a significant mix of both owners and renters here. There is plenty to do here, including The Coliseum (an entertainment complex), along with bowling, restaurants and a movie theater.

Lower Allen: Here you'll find medium homes, large homes and townhomes, all of which are primarily owner-occupied. Lower Allen has the West Shore Stadium, Allendale Park and regionally notable locally owned restaurants: Masala Bistro and the Brewhouse Grille. Teens will find fun at the GRINDlab Indoor Skatepark | Outdoor BMX Track.

Camp Hill Byp / Erford Rd: This area is populated by small and medium apartment complexes and homes, occupied by both owners and renters. You'll find Holy Spirit Hospital, Rite Aid, and Pine Hill Arboretum.

White Hill: This area has both small and medium homes along with apartment complexes and high rises. The neighborhood is well represented by both owners and renters.

Living in Camp Hill

There is public transportation in Camp Hill, but much of what you'll want to experience will be in the larger region, not just Camp Hill specifically. Therefore, you will definitely need a car to get around. Camp Hill is also very welcoming to those with little ones as well; therefore, there is plenty to do there with your kids, such as Monkey Joe's. There is also a community focus which you'll find evident at its Oyster Mill Playhouse. Camp Hill has endless possibilities for people of all ages to come and experience wonderful outside the hustle and bustle of city living in Pennsylvania.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Camp Hill?
In Camp Hill, the median rent is $722 for a studio, $871 for a 1-bedroom, $1,108 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,437 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Camp Hill, check out our monthly Camp Hill Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Camp Hill?
Some of the colleges located in the Camp Hill area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Camp Hill?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Camp Hill from include Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, Hanover, and Lebanon.

