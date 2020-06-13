58 Apartments for rent in Camp Hill, PA

Moving to Camp Hill

Depending on what you're looking for, you may need to expand your search into some of the neighboring communities. For example, 3 bedroom houses for rent in Camp Hill tend to be few and far between. However, both are in plentiful supply in nearby Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg.

The Market for Rental Housing in Camp Hill

Most of the homes in Camp Hill are single family detached homes or apartment complexes. There are also a notable number of small apartment buildings (8%) available for those who are looking for more traditional rental housing.

Choices in Camp Hill

Although you may have to look a little harder for a house rental, the typical apartment dweller will find enough choices to make the right decision. 1 bedroom apartments can be found in Camp Hill at apartment complexes like Madison Hill, and there are a number of others like them. Those looking for the standard two bedroom apartments for rent will find them at locations like Fairmount Park Apartment Homes and Camp Hill apartment. If you want the house experience but don't mind being "joined" to your neighbor in a townhouse, Queens Court Townhouses is representative of what you can expect in your search for housing for rent.

Rental Factors In Camp Hill

Whether you're looking for a studio or just a 1 bedroom apartment, you'll want to keep in mind that most of the housing is aging. Therefore, you'll want to try to get a sense for how well maintained the apartments are and how attentive management is. Sure, a broken toilet isn't your responsibility, but it will be your problem if the owner or management company is relatively unresponsive. Given the fact that housing available to renters in Camp Hill is primarily in complexes, this is a real concern.